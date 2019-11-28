Toddler 'NYPD Lieutenant' Twins Travel New York To Honor Police Officers

Five-year-old twins from Manhattan dressed as NYPD lieutenants have become the darlings of the police department across New York. Aaron and Evan Rolon wear crisp white shirts, pressed trousers, and proper collar brass, like any cop and have become the popular "twin squad" who already dream of being the same in the future. They by now have traveled innumerable precincts across New york as their parents Kelly Caceres and Alejandro Rolon receive invitations from police calling their kids. The parents said the media that their boys wished for the transformation when they were stopped by the cops in the sidewalk near their home in Manhattan’s Washington Heights - the 34th precinct. They explained the kids were driving a range rover for kids when the Police pulled up and said they will get them a ticket for driving on the sidewalk. It was a joke yet made a huge impression on the twins, Alejandro said.

Toddler NYPD twins visit all precincts in Newyork

Within no time, the hoke went viral on social media as the parents posted the video of the incident. To thank the NYPD for their love and consideration, the kids' father decided to dress them as cops and also got them a mini police car. And when Alejandro took them to the Police, they were really happy and honored to see the duo. Since then invitations have been flying in, said Alejandro. The twins connect with the officers through their twitter page “pair_up_”. By now the kids have visited all the precincts in New York city and are due to visit: The 120, 121 and 123 -- all of which are located on Staten Island. When asked by the media, the NYPD twins said that they would become Police and Fire Fighter in the future. Take a look at the amazing twins.

Helping one person may not change the whole world, but it can change the world for one person.#HumanityFirst #people #kids pic.twitter.com/WuuEAM2GRS — Aaron and Evan (@pair_up_) November 12, 2019

