US Election 2020: Biden Campaign Raises Over $12 Million After Vice Presidential Debate

In the race up to the US Election 2020, Joe Biden’s campaign raised over $12million on Thursday, October 8 following the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris. The figures were confirmed to The Hill by a campaign official and marked another major raise in the campaign’s funds. With less than a month left for the presidential elections, the money could play an important role in gaining voter support, especially in swing states.

Outshined Trump's fundraiser

Biden campaign’s recent fund boost, majorly spent on advertisement, has even outshined Trump’s campaign’s spending. Asper reports, the democratic candidate hauled nearly $10 million in just three hours around his first debate with Trump, breaking the single hour fundraiser record.

Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris has also proven to be a fundraising help to the campaign. As per reports, the campaign rose over $48 million in the 48 hours after she was announced the vice-presidential candidate. In addition to funds, the Biden campaign is also reported to have managed to bolster record-breaking voter applications with over 18,000 new vote-in mail applications in just 24 hours on Octobers 9.

Presidential elections

With the United States Presidential elections scheduled for November 3, both the Republicans and Democrats ranks are pulling all stops to allure the US voters. While the Republicans have nominated the incumbent president Donald Trump for re-election, the Democrats have nominated former vice president Joe Biden for the position.

On one hand, riding on the phrase "Make America Great Again", Trump has promised agricultural and economic reforms, Biden on the other hand has pledged to introduce reforms in the policing system and put an end to police brutality.

