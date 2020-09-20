Trump Pushes US Senate To Pick New Supreme Court Justice 'without Delay'

US President Donald Trump urged the Republican-run Senate to vote “without delay” on a new Supreme Court Justice on Saturday. His appeal for a quick selection of a new Supreme Court Judge comes following the news of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg's death on September 18. She was 87.

In his tweet, Trump stated that he and all other elected officials were ‘proudly elected’ by the American people in order to make decisions for them and therefore it is now their ‘obligation’ to select a new Supreme Court Justice to replace Ginsberg ‘without delay’.

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Read: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Demise: Bollywood Celebs Mourn Loss Of US Supreme Court Justice

Must elect replacement 'without delay': Trump

Ruth Bader Ginsberg was the second female justice and the longest-serving Jewish Justice of the US Supreme Court. She was a feminist icon for the progressive youth of the United States and as per international media reports, on her death bed, Justice Ginsburg told her granddaughter that she wished to not be replaced until the new president has been elected.

Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s passing comes just weeks before the 2020 US Presidential elections and allows Trump just enough time to nominate his own candidate for associate justice before the elections. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell has already announced that the US Senate will soon vote President Donald Trump's nominee for the position. During the 2016 elections, McConnell had prevented a vote on the then President, Barack Obama's choice.

Read: Hollywood Celebs Mourn Death Of US SC Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Call Her ‘one Of One’

Trump mourns Ruth Bader Ginsberg's death

Trump on Saturday, September 19 praised the late US Supreme Court as a 'titan of the law' whose legal expertise and historic decisions inspired generations of Americans. He added that Justice Ginsburg was renowned for her brilliant mind and demonstrated that it was possible for one to show strong disagreements without being disagreeable with colleagues. Lastly, he added, "May her memory be a great and magnificent blessing to the world”.

Read: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Demise: Trump Mourns Death Of SC Judge Calls, Her 'Titan Of The Law'

Read: US Supreme Court Justice & Progressive Youth Icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg Passes Away At 87