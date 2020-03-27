The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Trump Shoots Back Instantly When Asked About US Overtaking China's Coronavirus Count

US News

After the United States surpassed China to lead the number of Coronavirus cases in the world, Donald Trump remained skeptical about the numbers shared by them.

Written By Aishwaria Sonavane | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trump

After the United States surpassed China to lead the number of Coronavirus cases in the world, Donald Trump remained skeptical about the numbers shared by the Asian country. With 82,404 cases of infection, the United States on Friday surpassed virus hotspots China and Italy, according to a tracker run by Johns Hopkins University.

When questioned about overtaking China, Trump said, "You don't know what the numbers are in China." "I mean sure, you don't know what China is testing or not testing, that's a little hard," the US President added. Moreover, speaking about the rise in cases, he said, "Its a tribute to the amount of testing."

Finding its roots from Wuhan, China became the epicenter of the Coronavirus three months ago, however, it now has affected 199 countries and territories around the world. US President Donald Trump said he will speak by phone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Trump told a press conference he would be speaking to President Xi at 9 pm (6:30 AM IST Friday).

READ| Donald Trump tries to ban an advertisement over his coronavirus response; Here's why

'Chinese virus' jibe 

US President Donald Trump yet again justified his branding of the novel coronavirus pandemic as the "Chinese Virus" on March 19, disregarding criticism that the label is racially offensive and inaccurately depicts the global nature of COVID-19. US President Donald Trump last Wednesday said that that he doesn’t think to call COVID-19 the "Chinese virus" — or the "kung-flu," as one administration official reportedly called it — puts Asian Americans at risk of retaliation despite growing reports they are facing virus-related discrimination.

Asked why he keeps calling the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” when scientists say the disease doesn't respect borders and is not caused by ethnicity, Trump told reporters at the White House that he doesn't consider it a racist remark. “It’s not racist at all," Trump said, adding that he calls it the “Chinese virus” because he wants to be accurate. 

READ| Donald Trump says churches should be reopened by Easter Sunday, faces backlash

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
US SURPASSES CHINA IN COVID19 CASES
COVID-19
HEALTH WORKERS IN RAJASTHAN
COVID-19
J&K: 38 FIRS FOR VIOLATING LOCKDOWN
civet cat
WATCH: RARE SIGHT IN KOZHIKODE
Coronavirus
MAHA PATIENTS RECOVER FROM COVID-19
COVID-19
COVID-19 PATIENT IN PUNJAB RECOVERS