Trump Likely To Nominate Richard Grenell As Acting Head Of Intelligence

As per reports, US President Donald Trump is expected to name the current US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell as the next acting Director of National Intelligence. Trump's decision comes just as the March 11 deadline to nominate a new director of national intelligence or name a new acting spy chief is approaching.

Temporary appointment for Grenell

As per United States federal law, the current director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire can not serve beyond the deadline date of March 11. Reports indicate that Grenell will not be nominated for the full tenure as DNI because that would require Senate's approval.

Grenell has reportedly wished to leave his post in Germany for quite some time and wished for another administrative job or wanted to transition into the private sector. The temporary appointment of Grenell as acting DNI means that Trump does not have to obtain Senate approval and allows him to appoint a Trump loyalist as acting DNI while he thinks of a long-term solution.

Richard Grenell was nominated by Donald Trump to be the US ambassador to Germany in September 2017.

Read: Works Done Ahead Of Trump's Visit Are Mostly Permanent, Says 'financially Healthy' AMC

Read: Jaipur Airport To Be On Standby For Delhi Int'l Airport During Trump's Visit To India

The Senate vote, according to reports, was very close, with the tally being 56 to 42. Grenell served as the Director of Communications and Public Diplomacy for the United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations from 2001 to 2008 after being appointed by President George W. Bush. Grenell is the longest-serving U.S. spokesman at the United Nations.

During his tenure, he advised 4 different ambassadors.

The current DNI is Joseph Macguire, a retired naval officer. Macguire retired from the US Navy after 36 years in service. He has also served as the president and CEO of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation in the past and has led the Naval Special Warfare Command.

(Image Credit: AP)

(with inputs from agencies)

Read: Ahead Of Trump's Visit To Taj Mahal, River Water From Ganga To Be Released In Yamuna

Read: Govt Approves USD 2.6 Billion Naval Helicopter Deal With US Ahead Of Trump's Visit