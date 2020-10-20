Sacha Baron Cohen Appears As Borat At 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Show, Tries To Eradicate COVID

Sacha Baron Cohen has been busy promoting his film next Borat film titled Borat Subsequent Movie Film. The film is a sequel to the 2006 mockumentary where Sacha plays the character of Borat who is a journalist known for his wild antiques. Sacha bought the character of Borat to life yet again when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's US talk show and did not allow him to ask any question and took the interview to a whole different level altogether.

Also read: Jimmy Kimmel remembers Regis Philbin before 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' premiere

Borat on Jimmy Kimmel

As the new Borat movie is just around the corner for its release date, the character, who is a journalist for Kazakhstan's Government-run news TV network appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel show. However, Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) was not interested in giving a formal interview, as he was intrigued by the novel coronavirus and its presence on Jimmy Kimmel's stage. In a hilarious stint, Borat could be seen walking around the stage with a magnifying glass and a frying pan to smash the virus to end it. He also referred the virus to be coward where Kimmel tried his best to make the character understand that it is not how the virus will perish.

Also read: 'Borat 2' star Sacha Baron Cohen sneaked in a conference disguised as Trump: Reports

Borat's interview on Jimmy Kimmel took a satirical turn when Sacha took out a health questionnaire for Jimmy to answer which featured a question whether the host had been around any Jewish people for the past 15 minutes. Kimmel then replied saying that none of his crew members and writers is Jews. Borat then took to Kimmel and asked him since he is a Hollywood-elite, whether he had recently had 'children's blood', and if he could name at least 12 women he has been within the recent times, keeping true to Borat's brand of offensive humour.

Also read: Lawsuit filed against 'Borat' team by Holocaust survivor's estate for tricking them

Besides him, Borat's daughter, played by Irina Nowak, also appeared later in the interview. But, even she came along with a weird request of wanting Jimmy Kimmel to take off his pants. Borat took off his trousers followed by Kimmel. The host later went on and hid behind his desk and Borat and his daughter could be seen gleeful over acquiring Kimmel's pants.

Also read: Borat 2 trailer review: Sacha Baron Cohen causes mayhem again with impeccable comic timing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.