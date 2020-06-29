Trump's Reaction To Reports Of Russian Bounties To Taliban 'remarkable': Former NSA Bolton

Former US National Security Advisor (NSA) John Bolton on Sunday said that President Donald Trump's denial of media reports that he was briefed by intelligence officials regarding Russian bounties to Taliban over the killing of US troops in Afghanistan is ‘remarkable.’

"It is pretty remarkable the President's going out of his way to say he has not heard anything about it. One asks, why would he do something like that?" Bolton said.

On Friday, a US newspaper cited ‘anonymous’ sources who said that Trump was presented with an intelligence report which alleged that Russia may have offered bounties to the Taliban for killing US soldiers stationed in Afghanistan.

President Donald Trump on Sunday denied being briefed on this matter, adding that Vice President Mike Pence and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows were also not informed about the allegations. The President slammed the newspaper for spreading ‘fake news’.

Nobody briefed or told me, @VP Pence, or Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows about the so-called attacks on our troops in Afghanistan by Russians, as reported through an “anonymous source” by the Fake News @nytimes. Everybody is denying it & there have not been many attacks on us..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020

The Fake News @ nytimes must reveal its “anonymous” source. Bet they can’t do it, this “person” probably does not even exist! https://t.co/pdg4AjybOG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020

‘Trump’s focus is not the security of forces’

Earlier in the day, John Bolton said that Donald Trump's reaction showed that the security of US troops was not his priority.

"The fact that the President feels compelled to tweet about the news story here shows that his fundamental focus is not the security of our forces, but whether he looks like he was not paying attention. So, he is saying well nobody told me, therefore you cannot blame me," Bolton said.

The Russian Embassy in the United States has refuted the allegations in the US daily report and called on the Trump administration to take action as it received threats after the story was published.

The Taliban has also denied the newspaper's accusations, adding that they were attempting to obstruct the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

(With agency inputs)