Indian Contingent Marches As Russia Marks WW2's 75th Anniversary With Victory Day Parade 

The 75th anniversary of the Allied Forces' win over the Axis powers in World War II was marked with a spectacular Victory Day Parade at the Red Square in Moscow on Wednesday, with over 13,000 military personnel taking part in the parade. The event marks the 75th year since the defeat of the German Nazis. Russian President Vladamir Putin addressed the parade and said that the event marked the victory of the good over the evil. A flypast consisting of 75 aircraft lit up the skies as military contingents from various countries marched through the Red Square.

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took part in the Victory Day parade as a representative from India. Originally scheduled to be held on May 9, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supposed to attend the parade before the outbreak of COVID forced the parade to be pushed to June 24. Russian defence minister Sergey Shoigu has invited his Indian counterpart to the Parade. A Tri-Service contingent of Indian Armed Forces participated in the Victory Parade at Red Square in Moscow.