Twitter Yet Again Flags Trump's Post About Mail-in-voting Over 'misleading' Content

Twitter on October 27 flagged the United States President Donald Trump's post about mail-in-ballots, where the Republican leader had claimed that the voting system has "big problems" and "discrepancies". Twitter added a disclaimer to the post saying, "some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about how to participate in an election or another civic process." The social media company also added a link to redirect users to another page underlining how voting by mail is safe and secure.

Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed mail-in-voting is not safe without providing any evidence. The president insists that the election could be rigged if the system is used widely, even though millions of Americans have been using mail-in-ballots to cast their votes, including Trump, who have admitted using absentee ballots in the past. This is not the first time that Twitter had flagged one of Trump's tweets over misleading information about mail-in-voting.

Twitter and Trump

Last month, the micro-blogging platform had placed a warning label on a post by Trump, saying his tweet included potentially misleading information about the mail-in voting process. Trump wrote that the November 3 election result ‘may never be accurately determined’, on which Twitter placed a warning label redirecting users to a curated page, ‘Voting by mail is legal and safe, experts and data confirm’. The page also contained more information on mail-in voting.

Earlier this month, the social media company had flagged a post by Trump, where the Conservative leader had claimed he was immune to the COVID-19 disease. The US president was diagnosed with the viral infection on October 2 and days later after testing negative he had claimed on Twitter that he was immune to the disease, which the company had flagged, calling it a "misleading health claims".

