UK General Election: Meet Johnson's 'fellow Candidates' Lord Buckethead And Elmo

As the newly re-elected Prime Minister of Britain thanked the British citizens for voting in the snap general elections of December 12 and ensured a thumping majority, some eyes were also attracted by his unique opponents which Johnson called as 'fellow candidates'. The unconventional candidates have been a part of the political spectrum since 1987.

Johnson said, "I thank my fellow candidates, in all their glory, Lord Buckethead, and others, Elmo, forgive me if I don't identify them all".

During his victory speech, Johnson addressed the enthusiastic audience roaring phrases like, 'we did it', 'we pulled it off', 'broke the deadlock'. The re-elected UK PM expressed his joy over the 'glorious pre-breakfast moment' of Conservatives acquiring 364 seats in the British Parliament leaving 'no if's, no but's, no maybe's' that the new government will 'finally' get Brexit done by January 31, 2020'

Lord Buckethead

Lord Buckethead is described as the British satirical political candidate and it claims to be an intergalactic space lord and represents the Official Monster Raving Loony Party. Being in the UK political fixture since 1987, when he ran under the Gremloids party. Lord Buckethead was also among the leaders standing against former UK PM Margaret Thatcher. Reportedly, he campaigned to demolish Birmingham and make way for a spaceport. In 1987, he secured 131 votes and three individuals have become Lord Buckethead since then. He also stood against former PM John Major in 1992 and Johnson's predecessor Theresa May.

Historical handshake on Election Night, 1992, when I stood against – and next to – John Major in Huntingdon. It was an upset of galactic proportions when I failed to secure a Majority. #ThrowbackThursday #TBT #GE2019 #GeneralElection #GeneralElection2019 pic.twitter.com/agfuOJaekz — Lord Buckethead™ (@LordBuckethead) December 12, 2019

Elmo

The famous cartoon character from Sesame Street, Elmo was also among the choice of candidates for the British people. This year, Bobby Elmo Smith was the man under the red costume and took the centre stage with Johnson as he made his victory speech and also mentioned Elmo's name who scored eight votes. He even took a selfie during Johnson's speech and posted about his view in the general elections.

Count Binface

Another peculiar candidate who wears garbage can over his head and an improvised suit of armour. Binface, an independent candidate in the national election secured 69 votes against Johnson. During the snap December election, Binface who claimed to be 5965 years old challenged the Buckethead. Count Binface is a creation of Jon Harvey, a British Comedian.

A little story from last night: before the result the candidates all gathered to be shown the spoiled ballots. My visibility was, as you can imagine, poor. But from what I understand some of them were highly artistic, while one of them simply said “Cunt Boris”. pic.twitter.com/VcdtLQGA5T — Count Binface (@CountBinface) December 13, 2019

