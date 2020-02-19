Not Interested Anymore? Here Is How You Can Delete Your Instagram Account

About a couple of decades back, people started using the internet as a resort of escaping the real world, but slowly, time changed, and today, with the development of scores of social media websites and applications, it has become the complete opposite.

Today, most people end up escaping the world to social media to come back into the real world. Out of these social media apps, one of the most prominent is Instagram. A huge number of young people are users of Instagram, and this application is extremely addictive for many. If you have started feeling that your Instagram addiction is taking away critical time, then maybe you should plan to delete Instagram account.

Things to Remember Before Deleting Your Insta Account

If you have made the decision, then the next thing to do is to find out how to delete an Instagram account. However, you need to be completely sure before taking this step – because once you delete your Instagram account, then you will never be able to recover the account. The photos you shared, the followers you made, the videos you uploaded, the comments and likes, whether from your side or others or likes given by you on the posts of others or likes that you got on your pictures and videos will be lost forever.

Another thing to keep in mind before deleting your Instagram account forever is that the username you had can be taken by someone else. In case you decide to come back to Instagram to open a new account, you will not be able to use the username which was once your own. After considering these conditions, if you indeed decide to delete your Instagram account, then below are the steps that you need to follow in order to do the same.

Steps to delete your Instagram account

As a first step, you need to visit the website of Instagram on your laptop or desktop. The website is https://www.instagram.com

Then log in to your Instagram account by using your login credentials.

The third step is to visit the link https://www.instagram.com/accounts/remove/request/permanent/.

This link will open up the account deletion page

There will be a question that needs to be answered, and this can be done by clicking the drop-down menu and selecting the relevant option which suits you the best from the drop-down menu. The question that you need to answer over here is, 'Why are you deleting your account?'

Once you have answered the question with the relevant option, you will be prompted by Instagram to re-enter your password.

On authentication of the password, you will be able to select "Permanently delete my account", and this will be the final step to delete your account.

You may want to delete your Instagram account and start a new one from scratch. In any case, the above steps mentioned for the deletion of the Instagram account will help you to achieve your objective. And you can always create a fresh Instagram account just the way you did it first time round!

