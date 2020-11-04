US & India Share Strong Relationship, Won't Be Affected By Election Result: Kamala's Uncle

On November 3, the US vice-presidential nominee for the democratic party senator Kamala Harris’ uncle highlighted the “strong relationship” that the US and India share with each other, adding, that the two countries’ ties will not be affected in “ any significant manner” by the results of the elections. Whether it was US President Donald Trump that assumed the office for US presidency or Democratic nominee Joe Biden, India’s relations with the US will remain unaltered, Gopalan Balachandran, the ex-Director, Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses told ANI.

Further in his views about the 2020 US elections, Harris’ uncle said that while he believes that the two nations will have a perpetual bonding and close co-operation despite the results, he’d still want Biden to be the next president of the United States. Commenting on the likely results of the keystone state and Florida, Gopalan Balachandran predicted that it was now crucial for the US President to lead in the battleground state of Florida, as a defeat there will imply his Republican Party losing the elections. "I expect Biden to get through. Florida's important because if Trump loses it he'll have to say goodbye. But it won't matter to Biden as he can win from other states," G Balachandran was quoted saying by ANI.

Today I’m thinking about the ancestors who, in the face of injustice and danger, put their lives on the line and fought for their rights.



Honor their sacrifice by voting before polls close: https://t.co/VbrfuqVy9P — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 3, 2020

Meanwhile speaking in favour of Biden’s non-discriminatory stance about republican dominated states, G Balachandran said, ”The US is in very critical position today. What Joe Biden says, look we are not a separate place. But we can fight politically we will go to work together. That was not the case with Trump. God help America if Trumps's win four years more.”

Trump says 'fraud' as Biden leads

Thus far the Presidential nominees have eyes on Pennsylvania, a keystone state and bellwether state, Florida, where the party that wins is likely to appoint the President. In 2016, Donald Trump had achieved the victory in Florida over Hillary Clinton, and it is a crucial contest for the win in Fla., determines the next president of the United States. Democratic candidate Joe Biden has become the second president since 1948 to snatch a long-time Republic stronghold as Associated Press calls Arizona (11 electoral votes) for Democratic challenger who is now leading with 236-213. As Biden leads in several states, Donald said, "This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election."

