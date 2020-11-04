US Election 2020: Donald Trump And Joe Biden In For A Tight Race In Key States

Even though the latest polls before the US Election 2020 began on November 3 had predicted Democratic Challenger Joe Biden would win the race to White House in a knockout, he is struggling in a close fight with US President Donald Trump on swing states. While Biden said that he was “on track” to victory and becoming the next president of the United States, Trump had claimed that he is up for a “big win” as the latter is being projected to win the crucial state of Florida boosting his bid for reelection.

Meanwhile, the US media outlets projected that Biden could take away the state of Arizona, another key battleground state which was once inclined towards conservatives. The unprecedented turn of events has thus capped a long yet bitter race of US Election 2020 with both candidates in for a so-called ‘dogfight’. As of now, other key states such as Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and North Carolina are tossups.

Read - US Election 2020: Biden Supporters Rally Outside White House Fueling Festive Atmosphere

Read - US Election 2020: Biden Campaign Says He Can Win Without Florida Or Pennsylvania

However, with the entire nation on the edge, the final election result might not be known for a few days as postal votes are tallied. Despite the outcome, the this year’s US presidential elections have already been on for the history as a record number of people turned out to cast a ballot in their respective states amid COVID-19 pandemic. As of now, Democratic Challenger holds a lead in the Electoral College with 225-213 and 270 are needed to become a president.

These are current AP projections for the battleground states

Biden Campaign says he can win without Florida or Pennsylvania

US Democratic Challenger Joe Biden’s campaign manager said on November 3 that the former US vice president can defeat the Republican leader Donald Trump and become the next US President without carrying two key battleground states, Florida and Pennsylvania. As per ANI report, Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s campaign manager informed on Tuesday that the Democratic Presidential Nominee was leading by at least eight points while entering the Election day in the states.

“Trump has such a harder hill to climb today to overcome the advantage we came in with,” Dillon was quoted by the media outlet.

Read - US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Twitter Restricts Trump's Post About 'stealing' Election

Read - Maurkice Pouncey Slammed For Going Public With Support For Donald Trump On Election Day