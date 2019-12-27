The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

US CBP Use Santa To Make A Point About Legal Immigration, Netizens Disappointed

US News

US Customs and Border Protection joined government agencies in marking Christmas day, however, their Santa Claus immigration reference disappointed netizens.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
US

The United States Customs and Border Protection joined several government agencies in marking Christmas day, however, their Santa Claus immigration reference disappointed many netizens who responded that hundreds of migrant families remain separated at the border. The CBP took to Twitter to post a picture of Santa holding a 'global entry' identification card on Christmas Eve. The post soon went viral and prompted several journalist, migrant activists and anti-Trump accounts to share pictures of immigrant children in cages at the US southern border. 

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Hires Lionel Messi Lookalike As Santa In Christmas Photo For Fans

Netizens disappointed

Apart from CBP, several US government accounts, including NORAD, 'tracked' Santa's movement and the Department of Agriculture also tweeted, “Santa and his nine reindeer have been issued a permit to enter the US”. Both the tweets soon started receiving a backlash from the netizens. One Twitter user wrote, “What sort of messed-up Regime jokes about detaining Santa and then has him pose with his papers?”, another Twitter user wrote, “Good thing he's white or he'd be sleeping under a roll of Reynolds Wrap”. 

READ:  Joe Jonas Turns Into An Adorable Santa For Wife Sophie On Their First Christmas Together

READ: Shahid Kapoor Dons Santa Suit For Christmas, Wife Mira Calls Him A 'fit Santa'

READ: Woman Discovers Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Is Her Secret Santa

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA TO ATTEND SWEARING-IN: TMC
JIWAJI UNIVERSITY EXAM PROBE
ARJUN KAPOOR WISHES ANIL KAPOOR
ANAND MAHINDRA SHARES MUSING WISDOM
AJAY TALKS ON 'TANHAJI' CONTROVERSY
JAGAN CABINET DEFERS CAPITAL