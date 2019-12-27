US CBP Use Santa To Make A Point About Legal Immigration, Netizens Disappointed

The United States Customs and Border Protection joined several government agencies in marking Christmas day, however, their Santa Claus immigration reference disappointed many netizens who responded that hundreds of migrant families remain separated at the border. The CBP took to Twitter to post a picture of Santa holding a 'global entry' identification card on Christmas Eve. The post soon went viral and prompted several journalist, migrant activists and anti-Trump accounts to share pictures of immigrant children in cages at the US southern border.

Santa, his reindeer and all of the presents have been cleared by CBP for entry into the United States! @NoradSanta pic.twitter.com/D28Xd8dAcg — CBP (@CBP) December 25, 2019

Netizens disappointed

Apart from CBP, several US government accounts, including NORAD, 'tracked' Santa's movement and the Department of Agriculture also tweeted, “Santa and his nine reindeer have been issued a permit to enter the US”. Both the tweets soon started receiving a backlash from the netizens. One Twitter user wrote, “What sort of messed-up Regime jokes about detaining Santa and then has him pose with his papers?”, another Twitter user wrote, “Good thing he's white or he'd be sleeping under a roll of Reynolds Wrap”.

Tracking Santa is a lovely tradition. Granting permission for Santa to enter US airspace is appalling. It's not really about you. — Dave Hogg (@stareagle) December 25, 2019

🚨 BREAKING: Santa and his 9 reindeer have been issued a permit to enter the U.S. on #ChristmasEve, thus ensuring children across the country will wake up #Christmas morning filled with joy & spirit of the season - https://t.co/BH5v7cR9Vi



🔴🦌🦌🦌🦌🦌🦌🦌🦌🦌🛷🎅🎁 — Dept. of Agriculture (@USDA) December 23, 2019

The elves have been separated and will be detained indefinitely at a facility near Brownsville. They will not be allowed contact with Santa or Mrs. Claus — P. O'Neill (@p_bone) December 25, 2019

Hope he brought gifts for these kids! pic.twitter.com/I7frD8YFM7 — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) December 25, 2019

Golly CBP, that's swell of you guys! I don't suppose you'd consider letting Santa deliver Flu vaccine to all the good little boys and girls currently being held in our multiple children's detention centers/concentration camps, would you? — Max Burbank (@max_burbank) December 26, 2019

