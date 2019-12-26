Woman Discovers Microsoft Founder Bill Gates Is Her Secret Santa

A woman who was participating in RedditGifts exchanges lucked out when she found out that Bill Gates was her Secret Santa. Shelby received a ton of gifts from Microsoft founder and even received toys for her cat. Bill Gates also made a donation to the American Heart Association in honour of Shelby's mom.

Billionaire Bill Gates her Secret Santa

Shelby wrote a post thanking Bill Gates for being a blessing and how much of a rollercoaster of emotions her year has been. She added that after her mother's passing in March just 10 days before her destination wedding, she has found it hard to get into the holiday spirit this year and his gifts were exactly the jolt she needed. She expressed that Gates's donation to the American Heart Association in Shelby's mother name is the most precious gift of all and means the world to her.

While talking to local media, Shelby, 33, told that she participates in the Reddit Secret Santa every year and this year she had even joked about Bill Gates being her Secret Santa. In the post on Reddit, Shelby said that just before going to bed one night she decided to check her phone and noticed that she had a notification informing her that her secret Santa package had been shipped. Shelby was shocked to find that her package was being sent over through FedEx overnight which to her sounded expensive. At that point, she even joked about the Package being from Bill Gates to her husband.

Raise your hand if matching with Bill Gates for #RedditGifts Secret Santa is a life goal. 🙋‍♀️Just when she needed it most, one lucky giftee (u/szor) struck Secret Santa gold & was blessed with the Christmas of a lifetime. Well done, @BillGates. https://t.co/pZelK3ao9v pic.twitter.com/RY4DrKHU6g — Reddit (@reddit) December 21, 2019

Read: Christmas Secret Santa: Know The Rules To Play The Fun Game At Home, School Or Anywhere

Read: US: Secret Santa Recruits Bus Drivers To Give Out Thousand Of Dollars To Random Strangers

At the delivery office, Shelby soon realized that all that Bill Gates had sent her a box that would not fit into her car meaning that she had to individually place all her gifts into the car. Inside in addition to all the gifts was also a card from Bill Gates.

Here's a full list of the gifts Shelby received:

Read: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen-inspired Gifts Dominate Secret Santa 2019 Among F1 Drivers

Read: Aus Vs NZ: Steve Smith Reveals His Secret Santa & The Christmas Gift He Received From Him

1. Bill's Deck of Books 2019!

2. A Harry Potter Santa hat

3. Hylian shield earrings

4. A very heavy and beautiful handmade Zelda quilt

5. A hammock (with bug net!)

6. Almond Rocca, Seattle mint chocolates, Jelly Belly's

7. Toys for my cat, Emmy!

8. Seven packs of assorted Oreos

9. A cat-themed logic game

10.Eight hardcover books

11.An extremely fancy manuscript copy of The Great Gatsby

12. A candle with a passage from The Great Gatsby inscribed

13. Two exceptional adult-level LEGO sets: Microscale Hogwarts and the retired UCS R2D2

14. A plethora of Twin Peaks gifts including a shirt and sweatshirt; a book by director Jonathan Sanger and some memorabilia from his collection including 5 scripts from season 2 of Twin Peaks, and an embroidered L.L. Bean jacket worn by crew members during the second season of the show.