Conspiracy theorists and enthusiasts of the extra-terrestrial world can expect some of their answers finally be answered, thanks to a US Congress hearing scheduled for Wednesday. According to a former US intelligence officer, the session could bring explosive details out in the open, including the recovery of UFOs.

“I’ve been told that we have recovered technology that did not originate on this Earth, by officials in the Department of Defense and by former intelligence officials,” Christopher Mellon, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, told the NewsNation.

Mellon teased that ex-intelligence official and UFO whistleblower Dave Grusch is ready to unearth in his bombshell testimony the Pentagon's alleged possession of 'intact and partially intact' alien UFOs.

He added, “The objective here, I think, and the opportunity, is for the American people to come to better understand why it is that so many in Congress actually take seriously the idea that there are UFOs, UAP [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena] that are violating US airspace and the associated rumor, allegation, that we may have in our possession off-world technology recovered from someone else’s space program."

Who is leading the investigation?

The upcoming hearing comes decades after the reluctance of American leaders to break their silence on the potential existence of extraterrestrial beings and their futuristic vehicles. The inquiry is surprisingly being led by the conservatives. According to The Guardian, Tim Burchett, the Republican Congressman from Tennessee, who is co-heading the probe, claimed in a briefing last week that he and his co-investigator Anna Paulina Luna had been 'stonewalled' by federal officials when they tried to dive into the mystery.

“We’ve had a heck of a lot of pushback about this hearing. There are a lot of people who don’t want this to come to light,” Burchett said, adding that the United States held proof of mind-boggling technology that defies the laws of physics known to mankind. “We’re gonna get to the bottom of it. Whatever the truth may be. We’re done with the cover-up," he vowed.