PUBG Mobile Offers 90fps On Select OnePlus Devices In Exclusive Deal

OnePlus has collaborated with PUBG Mobile to offer its users and fans of the popular battle royale title a whole new gaming experience. The tech giant is now offering 90fps (frames per second) mode on select OnePlus devices as opposed to the standard 60fps that most PUBG Mobile fans have been accustomed to.

Also Read | PUBG Users In India: How Many People Play PUBG And What Is Its Lifetime Revenue?

OnePlus devices running PUBG Mobile at 90fps

Here’s a list of all the devices that will run PUBG Mobile at 90fps:

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T

All of the above devices support 90fps and are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. To enjoy the game at 90 FPS, users will have to enable higher FPS through PUBG Mobile settings.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Leaks: Season 15 To Bring New Emotes, AKM Gun And Goldener Pharao X Suit

PUBG Mobile 90fps for other Android devices

This is an exclusive deal between PUBG Mobile and Tencent Games which is set to end on September 7. Once the deal expires, the support will be extended to all the PUBG Mobile users who have a device supporting higher FPS. Some of the most popular smartphones that will potentially support this feature include the all-new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S20, the latest line-up of Google Pixel phones, and the likes.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Fan Shoots Self After Getting Into An Argument With Father Over The Video Game

Will iOS run PUBG Mobile at 90fps?

While there aren't any official reports, the support may be extended to the iPad Pro that offers a display refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. As for iPhones, it will probably not be able to run at 90 FPS since all the latest iPhone devices have a 60 Hz screen refresh rate.

Game developers are bringing the 90fps option for several countries including the United States after it was first added to the Chinese version of the game, but it will take a while before it arrives on all the smartphones in India due to the exclusivity deal with OnePlus. However, if you own any of the above OnePlus devices, you should be able to enjoy smooth gaming experience right away.

This is not the first time that OnePlus has announced a partnership with a gaming company. A few months ago, the tech giant entered an exclusivity deal with Fortnite running at 90fps.

Also Read | How To Create A Clan In PUBG Mobile Or Join Existing Ones Created By Other Players?

Image credits: Screenpost | Unsplash