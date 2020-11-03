US Election 2020: Luxury Stores, Small Businesses 'boarding Up' Amid Fears Of Violence

On the eve of US Election 2020, the luxury stores and businesses across Manhattan, United States are “boarding up” amid the fears of violence and unrest on or after November 3. As over 256 million Americans will begin voting to choose the next president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, it has also budded the concerns over unrest and protests over the results of the elections. Even Trump himself said, in a now flagged post, that Supreme Court’s decision on voting in Pennsylvania can trigger violence.

Luxury stores and small businesses across Manhattan boarding up on eve of #Election2020 amid fears of potential violence and unrest on and after #ElectionDay. @PTI_News @JoeBiden @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Iu6ggtLu5b — Yoshita Singh योषिता सिंह (@Yoshita_Singh) November 3, 2020

Twitter and Facebook flagged a post by US President Donald Trump in which he calls the Supreme Court’s decision on voting in Pennsylvania “very dangerous” and claims about potential violence. US Apex Court just last week had permitted to extend the deadlines for receiving mail-in ballots during November 3 in Pennsylvania and North Carolina states that can contribute to Trump’s re-election. This decision by the court let stand a ruling by Pennsylvania’s top court allowing mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday and received up to three days later to be counted.

Read - US Election 2020: Obama Says Trump ‘lies Every Single Day’, Asks To Choose Hope Over Fear

Read - US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Trump Campaign Comes To End, Rapper Lil Pump Joins On Stage

Zuckerberg warns of 'civil unrest' around US polls

Just a few days ago, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had raised concerns over the possibility of civil unrest triggered around the November 3 election. He also said that the upcoming biggest political event in the United States will be “a test” for the social network. In a statement on October 30, Zuckerberg said “I’m worried” about the nation which is highly divisive and the results of the election could take several days or weeks to complete counting, and thus, there is “risk of civil unrest” across the US.

While adding that social networking platforms will have to take unprecedented measures, Facebook chief enlisted the steps taken by his company. Zuckerberg also described the safeguards put to tackle misinformation and voter suppression at the social network with 2.45 billion users. However, his remarks came just a day after he along with CEO’s of Google and Twitter were grilled during US Senate hearing to reform an internet law and hold tech companies accountable for the regulation of content on their platforms.

2020 US Presidential Election Tracker & state-wise seats

270towin.com's map aggregates ratings of nine organisations to come up with a consensus forecast for the 2020 presidential election.



Click the map to create your own at 270toWin.com

Read - US Election 2020: 'First Step To Beating Coronavirus Is Defeating Trump,' Says Biden

Read - US Election 2020: Biden Blasts Trump At Final Rally, Says 'time For Him To Pack Bags & Go'