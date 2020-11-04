US Election 2020: Biden Supporters Rally Outside White House Fueling Festive Atmosphere

While the polls have begun to close for US Election 2020, hundreds of Joe Biden supporters rallied at the White House, fuelling a festive atmosphere. The area which was recently named Black Lives Matter Plaza by the mayor of Washington was the focal point of opposition to President Donald Trump during racial justice protests over summer. On November 3 (Local time), Biden supporters were seen blasting music, dancing and voicing faith that Democrats could win back the presidency, right outside the White House.

According to international media reports, dozens of city’s police watched the crowds, who gathered hundreds of yards away from the White House perimeter by a fence surrounding Lafayette Square. A new, unscalable barricade was also seen inside the perimeter. The crowd were heard hooting for Biden and also shouting “vote him out,” in reference to Trump.

Meanwhile, Biden who is currently leading with 131 electoral college seats had said that he will be an ‘American President’ if elected and will not differentiate between Republicans and Democrats. While Americans are eager to know who will be the next US President, Biden promised the supporters in Philadelphia to treat all states equally without discriminating between “red” and “blue” states based on their preferences. While talking about COVID-19 pandemic, the Democratic challenger assured that the US would overcome the crisis by making “smart moves”.

Biden says Trump has ‘a lot of things backwards’

Before it was found out that a record number of people turned out to vote in US Election 2020, Biden has told his supporters that “We are going to have more people vote in this election than at any time in US history.” He also noted that Republican rival Donald Trump has “got a lot of things backwards” but according to former US Vice president, Americans are going to decide who becomes the next US President. Biden had urged people to use the power they have on November 3.

“The president [Donald Trump] is got a lot of things backwards. He thinks that he can decide that who gets to vote but guess what, the people are going to decide who gets to be president,” he added.

