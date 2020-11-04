US Election 2020: British Politician Farage And Piers Clash Over Trump's Bleach Claims

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage clashed with his Good Morning Britain (GMB) host Piers Morgan in a live-streamed interview on US television channel Today with respect to Trump’s claims made in April that "injecting disinfectants in the human body can kill the novel coronavirus". The duo was discussing the 2020 US election when Piers lambasted Trump, calling his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic “an utter disaster”. Farage and Piers went head to head after the Brexit party leader was triggered by GMB host's remark, holding the US President responsible for COVID-19 fatalities. Condemning the Trump administration, Piers said, “His [Trump’s] nonsensical cure theories like bleach and so on, all of that to me was woefully irresponsible.”

During a LIVE discussion on Today's America Decides coverage on ITV, Piers told his viewers that he doesn’t agree with Trump’s logic of using Ultraviolet light (UV) and 'disinfectant injections' as the possible cure against coronavirus. "I said this to him the other day and it's one of the reasons we had a little falling out,” the GMB host said. "His whole strategy of taking this so lightly, not dealing with it properly, has led to America having 220,000 deaths - the worst record by far of anywhere in the world,” he added.

British politician yells 'wrong, wrong, wrong'

In response to this, Farage hit back: “No, no, no. End this nonsense.” The British politician berated his host, saying, that he was spreading rumours. “He never mentioned bleach”, Farage called out in Trump's defence, adding, “Do not allow your viewers to believe that.” "Are you seriously telling me he said bleach?” the British politician questioned, launching an all blown-out 'word war' with his host. Piers, nevertheless, derided Trump some more, accusing him of misleading the American people.

“His refusal to mandate wearing masks, telling people from the podium not to take it seriously, or wear the mask, socially distance, all that kind of thing,” host protested. Meanwhile, Farage shouted, “You are wrong, wrong, wrong. Piers you are talking – I won’t use the word – you’re talking utter rubbish,” asking Piers to “grow up!”. “Grow up, stop being fake news. He never said bleach. Utter, utter rubbish,” the British politician yelled on-air as the duo engaged in a heated argument.

'You are wrong, wrong, wrong.'@piersmorgan and @NigelFarage clash over Donald Trump's handling of coronavirus, including the comments Donald Trump made about injecting disinfectant.#USelection #Election2020



Watch GMB live now 👉 https://t.co/yyUUJmzswF pic.twitter.com/ID9z5cZr9b — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 4, 2020

Earlier in April, footage of Trump emerged where he told the Department of Homeland Security official William Bryan, “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute, and – is there a way we can do something like that? By injection inside or almost a cleaning. As you see, it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs.” Piers played the clipped and responded, “I made that up?”, as Farage continued, “ You are sinking to the gutter by talking about bleach, you know you are. It’s just rubbish,” adding, “This is the lowest grade interview I’ve ever taken part in 20 years.”

