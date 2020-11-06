US Election 2020: Diverse Set Of Candidates Make History With Their Election Wins

Even as the votes are still being counted ahead of the final announcement in the US presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, this year there has been a diverse set of candidates in races across the country who have made history. Many barrier-breaking candidates have emerged victorious in some of the races that have been called in the country. Here are some of the winners who have made history:

Meet the candidates who made history in the US election 2020

Sarah McBride, first transgender state senator

Sarah McBride is elected to the Delaware Senate and will become the first openly transgender state senator and the highest-ranking transgender official in the United States. Her achievement came just three years after Danica Roem of Virginia became the first openly transgender person elected to the lower chamber of a state legislature.

(Image credit: AP)

Cori Bush becomes Missouri’s first Black congresswoman

Cori Bush, a progressive who tumbled a member of the Democratic Party establishment during her presidential primary and cruised to victory over Anthony Rogers, a Republican. She became the first Black woman elected to represent Missouri in Congress.

Congress gets first openly gay Black members

Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres, both Democrats, swept aside their Republican contenders and became the first openly gay Black men to be elected to Congress. Jones will fill the seat in New York’s 17th Congressional District that is being vacated by Representative Nita Lowey and Torres who is the first openly gay Afro-Latino elected to Congress, will replace Representative José Serrano in New York’s 15th Congressional District.

Marilyn Strickland's Black and Korean-American roots mark historic firsts

Marilyn Strickland, the former Mayor of Tacoma, defeated another Democrat Doglio to become representative-elect. She will be the first Korean-American woman ever elected to Congress and the first Black woman to represent Washington State at the federal level.

(Image credit: @StricklandforWA)

Cynthia Lummis, first woman to win Wyoming Senate seat

Meanwhile, a Republican former congresswoman Cynthia Lummis will become the first woman to serve in the Senate from Wyoming. Lummis is a seasoned political figure in the state who served in the US House for eight years. Lummis sailed to victory in the race to succeed Senator Michael B. Enzi, who is retiring.

