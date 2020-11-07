US Election 2020: Fiji Congratulates Biden On His Imminent Win As America Awaits Result

Even though the official winner of US Election 2020 is not yet called, Joe Biden is projected to win by almost every US media network. Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama became the first head of state to congratulate the US Democratic presidential nominee on his imminent win. While taking to Twitter on November 7, Bainimarama said that now, more than ever, Fiji needs America at the “helm of multilateral efforts,” including the Paris Agreement, which President Donald Trump had withdrawn from.

Congratulations, @JoeBiden.



Together, we have a planet to save from a #ClimateEmergency and a global economy to build back better from #COVID19.



Now, more than ever, we need the USA at the helm of these multilateral efforts (and back in the #ParisAgreement — ASAP!) pic.twitter.com/mhX9HWR5HI — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) November 7, 2020

Fiji and US relations have improved in recent years. The US had earlier opposed Fiji’s unelected government, however, after the election in 2014, the US restored a democratically elected government to Fiji for the first time since 2006. After the 2014 elections, the US reinitiated security assistance and lifted restrictions on US financing assistance to the Government of Fiji that were put in place following in 2006. Fiji again held internationally observed national elections in 2018, which international observers deemed free and fair.

Decision Desk HQ calls for Biden’s win

Meanwhile, after over 72 hours since the polls for US Election 2020 closed, the official results still remain undeclared with both candidates hung in balance. However, the Decision Desk HQ became the first outlet to call for the victory of Democratic Challenger Joe Biden to become the 46th US President. It projected Biden to get 49.64% votes as opposed to US President Donald Trump's 49.21% with a margin of 28,836 votes. As per the Associated Press projection, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden is leading the race to the White House and is closer to the 270 marks with 264 electoral votes and US President Donald Trump is currently trailing at 214.

As the wait continues for the results of US Election 2020 and incumbent Donald Trump has already questioned the integrity of democracy in the nation, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden addressed the Americans on November 7 from Delaware and assured, “we’re going to win” and called for unity. As opposed to Trump, who claimed baseless victories in some US states, the former US Vice President said that he won’t announce victory but cited the numbers projected by media networks.

Biden said “numbers tell it’s clear” before mentioning the situation in Georgia, the key battleground state where he was trailing on November 6 but acquired a lead in the road to 270 electoral votes. The Democratic Presidential Nominee has predicted 300 electoral votes but as of now, according to the projection by the Associated Press, Biden is at 264 with Trump trailing at 214.

