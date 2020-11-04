US Election 2020: Joe Biden Pledges To Treat Democrats, Republicans Equally If Elected

Amid the ongoing US Election 2020, Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden who is currently leading with 85 electoral college seats, had said that he will be an ‘American President’ if elected and will not differentiate between Republicans and Democrats. While Americans are eager to know who will be the next US President, Biden promised the supporters in Philadelphia to treat all states equally without discriminating between “red” and “blue” states based on their preferences. While talking about COVID-19 pandemic, the Democratic challenger assured that US would overcome the crisis by making “smart moves”.

“I promise you this, as I’m running as a proud Democrat if you elect me, I’m going to be an American President, there will be no red states or blue states just the United States of America,” Biden said.

“We have an enormous opportunity as a country. Not only we’re going to be able to overcome this virus by taking some smart moves but we’re going to rebuild the middle class. It built this country and Unions built the middle class,” he said.

Biden said Trump has ‘a lot of things backwards’

Before it was found out that a record number of people turned out to vote in US Election 2020, Biden has told his supporters that “We are going to have more people vote in this election than at any time in US history.” He also noted that Republican rival Donald Trump has “got a lot of things backwards” but according to former US Vice president, Americans are going to decide who becomes the next US President. Biden had urged people to use the power they have on November 3.

“The president [Donald Trump] is got a lot of things backwards. He thinks that he can decide that who gets to vote but guess what, the people are going to decide who gets to be president,” he added.

Meanwhile, the hyped-up nation is set to see over 160 million votes cast in the 2020 presidential election. That is a turnout rate of about 67%, higher than what the United States has witnessed in more than a century.

