US Election 2020: Michigan County Rectifies Error, Declares Trump Winner Over Biden

A county in Michigan rectified its tally to show US President Donald Trump victorious in US Election 2020 after a software glitch incorrectly gave some of his votes to Democratic rival Joe Biden. Trump defeated Biden in Antrim County, getting 56% of the vote, according to revised totals, as reported by the Associated Press. Even after the error is rectified, it has failed to impact the overall result in the state of Michigan as Trump is trailing by more than 1.4 lakh votes. However, several questions were triggered after the county had first reported a local landslide in favour of the Democratic Challenger because the area usually chooses Republicans.

The Michigan officials noted that the results seemed “skewed” and therefore demanded a recount of more than 16,000 votes that were cast. As per reports, they did not fully recount every ballot but results that were determined by the vote machines were tallied again. It was the error in the machine and Jeremy Scott, deputy county administrator said that the officials were working with the company that provides the election software and the hardware to count votes.

“It certainly makes a lot more sense with people who are familiar with Antrim County,” said Jeremy Scott, deputy county administrator. “The machine itself counted the ballots correctly.”

Joe Biden won Michigan

Despite the error being corrected, Joe Biden reclaimed the state of Michigan for Democrats with a margin of 146,000 votes or 2.7% points, as per AP. As the wait continues for the results of US Election 2020 and incumbent Donald Trump has already questioned the integrity of democracy in the nation, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden addressed the Americans on November 7 from Delaware and assured, “we’re going to win.” As opposed to Trump, who claimed baseless victories in some US states, the former US Vice President said that he won’t announce victory but cited the numbers projected by media networks.

Biden said “numbers tell it’s clear” before mentioning the situation in Georgia, the key battleground state where he was trailing on November 6 but acquired a lead in the road to 270 electoral votes. The Democratic Presidential Nominee has predicted 300 electoral votes but as of now, according to the projection by the Associated Press, Biden is at 264 with Trump trailing at 214.

