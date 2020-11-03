US Election 2020: Which Are The Key Battleground States To Lookout For?

Even though Joe Biden has been leading the national polls, it doesn't ensure Democratic challenger's victory. The main swing states that have the potential to shape the US Election 2020 results include Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, North Carolina, Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia and Iowa. However, Trump is reportedly leading only in Iowa and Ohio, as per Guardian poll tracker. While all of these states would not finish counting on November 3, the five key battleground states that should be closely watched on election night are:

Pennsylvania

With polls closing at 8 PM EST, Pennsylvania is the key to the election strategies for both Trump and Biden. If Republican leader fails to get a win in Wisconsin and Michigan again this year, he has to retain Pennsylvania while retaining other states he won in 2016. However, Joe Biden can lose the state but still have the chances of winning the elections if he is victorious in Ohio, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina or even Texas.

Florida

Also known as the Sunshine State, the mail ballots in Florida will arrive by November 3. The pre-election voting had begun on September 24 and all votes will be counted on November 3 after polls close at 8 PM EST. The exit polls have reportedly shown Florida as a toss-up but experts believe that it would break narrowly for Donald Trump again especially if Biden does not match Hillary Clinton’s level of support from Latinos.

Georgia

A victory by the Democratic challenger in Peach State is expected to end Trump’s hopes for four more years at the White House. And surprisingly, many experts have reportedly projected Biden to win in Georgia. Because both presidential candidates are tied in polling averages, this state remains a toss-up. Similar to Florida, the mail ballots must arrive in by November 3 and the polls are expected to close by 7 PM EST. Most votes will be counted on the election night.

Arizona

Leading neck-to-neck fight in Arizona, this state also remains crucial in the US Election 2020. While at one instance it appeared that Biden might win, Trump is also giving a tough competition is trailing only by a single point in the RealClearPolitics average. This is a plunge in Biden’s lead of 5.7 points in early September.

North Carolina

The battleground state receiving mail ballots till November 12, North Carolina’s polls would close at 7:30 PM EST. It is difficult for both Trump and Bide to be at the White House without winning in this state that appears to be a toss-up in polls. While Biden is ahead by less than 2 points in the FiveThirtyEight average, Trump has a half-point lead in the RealClearPolitics average.

