US Election 2020: Twitter, Facebook Suspend Several Accounts Over Fear Of Misinformation

Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc suspended several accounts on their respective platforms that were recently created including the majority of reportedly right-leaning news accounts that posted information about voting in hotly contested US election 2020 for violation of policies. The micro-blogging website had said that it had suspended the accounts for violating its policy against the “coordination” by posting content while engaging in some automated behaviour.

Earlier, since Donald Trump claimed people are trying to "steal the elections" and that the US President is "up big", Twitter restricted the post and instead displayed the message "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."

Trump had written, "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!"

Read - US Election: Republican Marco Rubio Trolled For Accidentally Teasing Blue Wave In Florida

We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election. This action is in line with our Civic Integrity Policy. More here: https://t.co/k6OkjNXEAm — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) November 4, 2020

Read - US Election 2020: Donald Trump And Joe Biden In For A Tight Race In Key States

To make sure that people have context about the #Election2020 conversation on Twitter, everyone in the US will now see this reminder that official election results may be delayed, which also points them to the latest news and information. pic.twitter.com/DrzGgynr1o — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) November 3, 2020

Trump falsely claims victory, calls election 'fraud'

While social media platforms are ramping up their measure to deal with misinformation, Trump addressed the Americans on November 4 and falsely claimed victory. While US citizens are desperately waiting for results of key battleground states, US President termed the elections "embarrassment" and "major fraud". He also said that "we did win" and indicated he will move to the Supreme Court. This after he had previously said, "we're going in with lawyers".

Prior to the Republican leader, democratic Challenger had addressed Americans from Delaware and said that it is neither his nor Trump’s place to announce the winner. However, Trump not only read out the numbers from various states but announced: “we did win this election”. He said he will go to the Supreme Court as they were getting ready to win on November 3.

As Biden leads, Donald said while addressing Americans, "This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election."

Watch:

LIVE: President Donald J Trump https://t.co/J7hhaUPUf0 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 4, 2020

Read - Asia Markets Await More Clarity On US Election

Read - Georgia Voters Visiting Las Vegas Reflect On Election