When Will Amazon Delivery Be Available Amid The Coronavirus Lockdown In India

The whole world is currently dealing with the deadly Coronavirus outbreak. The number of infected people and the death toll is increasing with each passing day. India is also one of the countries which are affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. India is currently under a complete lockdown to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi recently announced that the original 21-day lockdown is extended till May 3, 2020. However, the government has issued new guidelines that give an exemption to some industries from the lockdown. According to the new guidelines, e-commerce companies like Amazon can start the delivery of non-essential goods from April 20.

When will Amazon delivery be available?

A lot of people are thinking about the current online shopping scenario. The people have many questions in mind like, When will Amazon delivery be available, will Amazon deliver now or will Amazon deliver after lockdown, etc. For all the people who are thinking about when will Amazon delivery be available, the online shopping giant can start the delivery of non-essential goods from April 20.

The customers can now order electronic goods, mobile phones, clothing etc. on Amazon from April 20. This move by the government will help the e-commerce platforms to recover their losses and also help those associated with Amazon. The employees associated with Amazon, like the delivery boys will again find it easier to make their ends meet as they had to sit at home during this lockdown.

Currently, e-commerce websites like Amazon were restricted to only deliver essential grocery and medical supplies. However, due to the surge in orders, the e-commerce giants like Amazon were unable to fulfil the demands of everyone. Amazon and other e-commerce giants had to refrain from taking new orders. The vehicles that will be used for the delivery will be allowed to operate with necessary permissions.