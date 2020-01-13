US Man Sentenced To Death Demands Firing Squad Execution Instead Of Lethal Injection

A US man sentenced to death wants to be executed by firing squad as a lethal injection could be extremely painful for him. The inmate, Michael Wade Nance was sentenced to death in Gwinnett County, Georgia, in 2002 for allegedly shooting 43-year-old Gabor Balogh. Nance robbed a bank and was looking to escape with a car on 18 December 1993. Balogh resisted giving away his car so Nance shot and killed him. According to the reports, Nance has filed a lawsuit against Georgia's prison system claiming that her veins are extremely narrow for him to receive lethal injection.

Nance requests execution by firing squad

His lawsuit describes his veins as 'severely compromised' and difficult to locate. It will result in the injected drug leaking into his surrounding tissue resulting in a 'prolonged execution that will produce excruciating pain'. Nance has been consuming drugs to get relief from chronic back pain for several years which could reduce the effectiveness of lethal injection. The suit claims that it could increase the chances of him enduring prolonged pain. The suit further added execution by firing squad is both swift and virtually painless. Firing squad is significantly more reliable than lethal injection as per the evidence and recent experiences.

Gwinnett District Attorney's viewpoint

Danny Porter, Gwinnett District Attorney described it as unique when he was asked about the lawsuit. According to the reports, Porter said that if he needs a firing squad, he should be allowed for it as it is a unique request. A lower court earlier expelled Nance's death sentence on the grounds that his lawyers were ineffective during the sentencing phase of the trial. The ruling was overturned and his death sentence was reinstated in 2013. According to the Death Penalty Information Center, the last death by firing squad was carried out in 1924 in Georgia after which the electric chair was brought in.

