US: Man Arrested For Causing $30k Damage After Driving Through Wet Concrete

US police has allegedly arrested a man who has been accused of causing $30,000 (£23,421) worth of damage by driving through wet concrete. The incident reportedly took place in Portland, Oregon, on Valentine's Day and police officers arrested Richard Reed on March 3. According to the reports, the 28-year-old was taken to the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of criminal mischief and negligent driving.

PPB Major Crash Team Activation to Single Vehicle Crash in Southwest Portland https://t.co/Msp45dluXX pic.twitter.com/Julk0uIx6d — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) March 4, 2020

Video surfaces on internet

The video of the incident has surfaced on the internet which shows a white pick-up truck moving towards the fresh concrete and slows down as it approaches the perimeter which is encroached with cones, tape and fencing. After slowing down for a while it accelerates through the road blocks and skids through the concrete, leaving deep marks behind it. Mike Frome, Assistant Chief reportedly said that it is an act of vandalism and damage to public property. He also thanked Central Precinct Officer Peter Braun for his efforts in identifying and nabbing the driver. Amy Koski, a local resident reportedly said that the driving was absolutely shocking even by the poor standards in the area.

In another incident, Police in Blackpool, UK reportedly said that an 11-year-old boy was apprehended behind the wheel of a car after he was taken out for a driving training in an attempt to get rid off playing Grand Theft Auto. Police told British media that a family member of the boy decided to take him out to give him driving lesson as he was 'fed up' with his obsession for the game.

As per the media reports, the adult was reported for violating the traffic norms after officers spotted the vehicle in a car park in Blackpool on March 1.

The news came to light when Lancashire Road Police shared the picture of the incident on its Twitter account with a picture of a car and a 'Busted' graphic from the game. Netizens were shocked when they came across the incident. Some people commented that the story was so 'staggering' that the Lancashire Road Police must have been making it up. Let us take a look at how netizens reacted to the post.

