US: Police Officer Dies Due To Injuries During Riots At Capitol By Pro-Trump Demonstrators

A Capitol police officer named Brian D. Sicknick, who was injured during the riots on Wednesday, January 6 has died, confirmed the United States Capitol Police. According to the reports by AP, the death will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP, and federal law enforcement. Democratic leaders of the House Appropriations Committee termed this as a “tragic loss” as they said that this should “remind all of us of the bravery of the law enforcement officers who protected us, our colleagues, Congressional staff, the press corps and other essential workers″ during the takeover of Capitol by pro-Trump protestors.

Capitol seiged

A day which should have been considered just the next step in the democratic process of US elections in the country turned out to be a ‘dark day for America’ with thousands of Trump supporters swarming inside the US Capitol. Both the House and Senate had convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win. As per reports, it was shortly after 1 PM ET on January 6 that pro-Trump protesters pushed through the barriers set up along the building and some even called the officers “traitors” for doing their job. As per law enforcement officers’ account, nearly 90 minutes afterwards, the demonstrators got into the building. Following which house and Senate doors were blocked.

After this, an armed standoff even reportedly took place at the House front door around 3 PM ET, and police officers had their guns drawn at an individual who was trying to breach it. Police reportedly said that both law enforcement and Trump supporters had deployed chemical irritants during the hours-long occupation of the US Capitol building. DC police also said that two pipe bombs were recovered, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee.

The aftermath

In the aftermath of the event, the members out-voted US President Donald Trump’s cabinet discussed the possibility of removing Trump from the office. Some American media outlets reported that cabinet members discussed the 25th amendment to the US constitution. The 25th amendment allows removal of the US President by the vice president and cabinet if he is proven “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office”.

