US President Trump Heard Bragging About Attacks Against Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

US President Donald Trump has been caught on microphone mocking press coverage of his decision to abruptly cancel a press conference, which was announced shortly after a video surfaced showing several world leaders ridiculing the American president. According to the British news agency, during the would-be private remarks, which were observed by multiple reporters in London, Trump congratulated himself for attacking Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. Trudeau was previously seen mocking Trump after which the latter branded him as a "two-faced person".

"Oh. And then you know what they’ll say? He didn’t do a press conference! He didn’t do a press conference!’” Trump was heard responding to an unknown attendee. He added, referring to PM Trudeau, "That was funny when I said that guy was two-faced."

Trudeau's dig at Trump makes him fume

Canadian PM Trudeau was seen standing in a huddle with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and Britain’s Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II at Tuesday evening’s Buckingham Palace reception for NATO leaders. Trudeau could be heard saying incredulously, "he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top." Trudeau confirmed that was a reference to Trump’s long and unscheduled question-and-answer session with journalists earlier Tuesday. Trudeau also said, "You just watched his team's jaws drop to the floor." He explained on Wednesday that was in reference to Trump’s decision to hold the next Group of Seven meetings at Camp David, the Presidential retreat.

WATCH: Viral Video Of Trudeau, Johnson And Macron 'mocking' Trump At NATO Event

On this, President Trump said that Trudeau was most likely upset because the US president had broached the fact that Canada falls short of the NATO target of spending 2 per cent of its gross domestic product on defence. “Well he's two-faced,” Trump told reporters. “And honestly, with Trudeau, he's a nice guy, I find him to be a very nice guy but you know the truth is that I called him out on the fact that he's not paying 2 per cent and I guess he's not very happy about it."

Handshake nonetheless

When PM Trudeau met President Trump later, the two world leaders had a quick, private word and a handshake. The Canadian Prime Minister later confirmed that the comments were passed by him. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Last night I made reference to the fact that there was an unscheduled press conference before my meeting with President Trump. I was happy to be part of it but it was certainly notable."

