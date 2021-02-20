US Raises Concern Over China's New Maritime Law That Allows Coast Guard To Open Fire

The United States on Friday voiced its concern against the new coast guard law enacted by China, which allows the Chinese coast guard to open fire on any foreign vessel deemed a threat to the country's sovereignty. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the new coast guard law enacted by Beijing may escalate the ongoing territorial and maritime disputes in the region. The US supported Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines in expressing concern against the law, which it said China may invoke to assert its unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea.

"We are specifically concerned by language in the law that expressly ties the potential use of force, including armed force by the China Coast Guard, to the enforcement of China’s claims in ongoing territorial and maritime disputes in the East and South China Seas. Language in that law, including text allowing the coast guard to destroy other countries’ economic structures and to use force in defending China’s maritime claims in disputed areas, strongly implies this law could be used to intimidate the PRC’s maritime neighbors," Ned Price said during a briefing.

'Law to protect marine resources'

The controversial law that came into effect on February 1, allows the Chinese coast guard to open fire on foreign vessels sailing on waters claimed by Beijing. The law has said alarm in China's neighbouring countries, who feel Beijing would use it to coerce them by force.

According to the US Department of Defence, China has doubled its coast guard fleet in the last ten years, from about 60 in 2010 to more than 130 as of 2020. The new law raises concerns for nations operating vessels in China-claimed waters, including Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. The new law would also allow the Chinese coast guard to detain, and tow vessels. China says the law is meant to protect its marine resources, including the indigenous fishing industry.

