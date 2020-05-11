US: Rare Blue 'dragons' Spotted In Texas After 30 Years Amid Lockdown

Constant lockdowns and shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has led to the re-emergence of wildlife at various places. In the US, which is the hardest-hit nation by the pandemic, people have now spotted 'dragons'. This comes as jellyfishes and dolphins were reportedly spotted in many coastal areas of America.

'Dragons' which are scientifically known as glaucus atlanticus are not fire-spitting dragons but a species of small, blue sea slug that resemble the mystic being. According to reports, the little blue dragons made a rare appearance after 30 years in May at the Padre Island National Seashore in Texas. The discovery of the tiny insects was made by a 7-year-old boy named Hunter Land, who first visited the island on May 2. As of now, COVID-19 has infected 1,369,025 out of which 80,800 have died across the American territory with a majority in New York.

Rare sea creatures, sometimes known as blue dragons, have been found washing ashore.



The peculiar animals washed up on the Padre Island National Seashore.@texastweetiepie You should totally go find one!!! 😊😎 pic.twitter.com/QTVXvu2NJ9 — Tom (@Tom89259690) May 10, 2020

The blue dragon nudibranchs (Glaucus atlanticus) were recently seen on the beaches of Padre Island N.S. pic.twitter.com/SmuZ0K0em5 — Padre Island N.S. (@PadreIslandNPS) April 1, 2016

Jellyfish in Venice

Recently, a zoologist in Venice filmed an incredible video of a jellyfish gliding through the waters directly in the centre of the city. The video was shared by Andrea Mangoni, who reportedly filmed the video close to the San Marco square when the jellyfish was slowly swimming through the lagoon. Andrea reportedly said that the recent low tide and low traffic made the water transparent enough to observe marine life in the middle of the city. The lockdown in Italy was imposed on March 9 and was extended twice in the period.

