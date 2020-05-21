US Reports More Than 23,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Soars To 93,439

According to John Hopkins University tally, US has reported 23,285 new cases of coronavirus and 1,518 fatalities on May 21. As per the reports, the total coronavirus cases stand at 1,551,853 with death toll climbing to 93,439. It includes cases from all the 50 states, which includes the District of Columbia and other US territories as well as the recovered cases. According to the international media reports, New York state is the worst hit followed by New Jersey, Illinois, and Massachusetts.

Trump: It's 'badge of honour'

US President Donald Trump said it is a “badge of honour” that the United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases around the world, arguing it shows American is testing “much better”. The US has reported over 1.5 million coronavirus cases with more than 93,000 deaths related to the infection, according to John Hopkins University. Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Trump said that the country is leading in coronavirus cases because it is testing more than “anybody else”. The US President added that he doesn’t look at the numbers as a “bad thing” rather he looks at it as a “good thing” because it means America is testing better.

12.6 million coronavirus tests

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States has conducted 12.6 million coronavirus tests as of May 19. While the US has conducted more tests quantity-wise than any other country, many nations including New Zealand, Russia, and Canada are ahead of it on per capita basis, according to Our World in Data.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has hit out at Trump for his comments saying the US President delayed his response to the virus and led a corrupt recovery effort that has favoured the wealthy and well-connected over the small businesses. Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for the presidential race, said that Trump bears full responsibility for failing to protect the nation from the “worst public health and economic crisis in our lifetime”.

