US Rock Band Pulled Off COVID-safe Live Concert, Watch The Unique Performance

American rock band ‘The Flaming Lips’ recently staged a unique gig in Oklahoma in the midst of coronavirus pandemic, with both the band and their audience in protective "space bubbles". According to BBC, the group performed two concerts, each accommodating 100 bubbles, holding up to three people each. In a pre-show post, the photographer of the 'world's first space bubble concert', Nathan Poppe, also shared pictures of the venue, in which the deflated space bubbles could be seen placed inside marked boxes.

I’m running three cameras at the world’s first space bubble concert with the #FlamingLips in downtown Oklahoma City. The show is starting in about half an hour. pic.twitter.com/ManULyjpCU — Nathan Poppe (@NathanPoppe) January 23, 2021

The concept of the ‘space bubble concert’ came from frontman Wayne Coyne, who often rolls over the crowd in a Zorb ball during the band’s previous gigs. While speaking ahead of the event, Coyne had even said that the concert would be “safer than going to the grocery store”. According to reports, the bubbles were equipped with a speaker, fan, bottle of water, towel and a sign reading “I gotta pee/It’s hot in here” to be shown to stewards, who then escorted revellers or refilled the bubbles with cool air using a leaf blower. The attendees had to also wear face masks when outside their bubbles. But could take them off inside.

‘Worlds first space bubble concert’

Earlier the show was postponed from their original dates in December due to a spike in coronavirus cases. However, the band held a test run for the concerts after debuting the idea in a one-song performance for Stephen Colbert’s US chat show. The Friday’s show saw the band play classics including ‘Do You Realize’, ‘She Don't Use Jelly’ and ‘Race For The Prize’ alongside tracks from last year's American Head album. The band also played a cover of Daniel Johnston’s ‘True Love Will Find You in the End’ on what would have been the late singer’s 60th birthday. The gig was even filmed by professional crew and fans, who then posted the video on YouTube.

