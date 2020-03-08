US Scientists identify 27 categories of emotions and there is a cat for each

Scientists in the US have put human emotions in several categories and there is a cat representing each category, international media reported. A recent study conducted by two scientists as the University of California, Berkeley identified 27 categories of emotions. For the purpose of research, the researchers showed 2,185 short videos to 853 English speaking participants. The result showed that emotions could be put in 27 categories, ranging from admiration to triumph. As per media reports, there exists a cat for all the categories. Here are a few of them.

Scientists map the brain region responsible for emotions

The entire set of human emotions can be traced to the functioning of a small 3-centimetre area on the brain's outer layer, cortex, according to a study which may unlock mysteries about illnesses like depression and phobia. Researchers from the IMT School for Advanced Studies Lucca in Italy said the new "map" of emotions helps bring psychiatry closer to other fields of medicine in finding objective biological links to subjective feelings.

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, assessed a group of 15 volunteers as they expressed, defined, and rated their emotions while watching the iconic 1994 comedy-drama movie Forrest Gump. For the entire duration of the film, the volunteers reported scene by scene their feelings and their respective strength on a scale from one to 100. The researchers then compared these answers with those of 15 other volunteers who had watched the same movie during a functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scan of the brain, conducted in Germany. Using the 'emotional ratings' provided by the volunteers for each scene, the scientists then predicted the fMRI response of the brain to unveil the cortical regions.

They found that the activation of bundles of nerves at two lobes in the brain, called temporoparietal regions, was associated with the states people feel at any moment, including which emotions are felt, and how much of them are perceived. According to the scientists, the complexity, and intensity of emotional experiences that people feel are represented by smooth transitions of electrical activity in the temporoparietal areas of the brain's right hemisphere.

