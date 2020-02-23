'Sports Can Build Bridges': US Welcomes Pak Wrestlers' Participation In Asian Championship

Welcoming the fact that Pakistan wrestlers are taking part in the Asian Wrestling Championship taking place in India, US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) Alice Wells on Saturday said that sports can be an effective tool to build bridges and strengthen people-to-people ties.

Welcome news that wrestlers from #Pakistan are competing in the #AsianWrestlingChampionship2020 in #India this week. Sports can be an effective tool to build bridges and strengthen people-2-people ties. Best of luck to all the athletes. AGW — State_SCA (@State_SCA) February 22, 2020

A three-member Pakistan squad is participating in the Asian Wrestling Championship 2020. The participating wrestlers are Tayab Raza (97kg), Zaman Anwar (125kg) and Muhammad Bilal (61kg). They arrived here with the financial support of world governing body United World Wrestling (UWW). Their coach Rashid Khan has reportedly managed his expenses on his own.

Not just Pakistan, 17 others from different countries competing at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championship have received financial support of UWW.

Several medals for India at Wrestling Championship

Ravi Dahiya won the lone gold among the four Indian finalists on the penultimate day of the Asian Wrestling Championship at Delhi's KD Jadav Stadium on Saturday.

Bajrang Punia (65Kg), Gourav Baliyan (79Kg) and Satywart Kadian (97Kg) had to settle for silver, while Naveen (70Kg) missed his shot at the Bronze.

Ravi outclassed Tajik grappler Vohidov Hikmatullo 10-0 to win India’s only gold medal in the 57Kg freestyle category.

Gourav Baliyan (79Kg) who fought his first Asian Wrestling Championship on February 22 showed promise as he narrowly went down to an experienced Kyrgyz Budazhapov Arsalan 5-7 to settle for a silver medal.

Naveen (70Kg) lost out on his bronze medal going down 12-1 to Ashirov Meirzhan of Kazakhstan.

Rio Olympic Bronze medalist Sakshi Malik (65 kg) won a silver medal for India while Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat (53 kg), Anshu (57 kg) and Gursharan Preet Kaur (72 kg) bagged bronze medals each on day four of Asian Wrestling Championship in Delhi's KD Jadav stadium on Friday.

