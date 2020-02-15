US Woman Becomes Getaway Driver After Man Robs Bank On First Date

In an unusual incident, a Massachusetts based woman became a getaway driver for a man after he robbed a bank on their first date, as per reports. The man was arrested and recently pleaded guilty to the charges of armed robbery and three counts of assault and battery on a police officer. According to the Bristol County District Attorney's office, the incident occurred on December 5, 2016.

According to reports, the accused, Christopher Castillo was awarded a three-year jail sentence for robbery and an additional two years in the Bristol County House of Corrections for violently reacting against police officials who tried to restrain him. However, the woman was not charged in relation to the robbery incident.

Met through a dating app

Recalling her ordeal, the woman said that she picked up Castillo from his parents' house located in Chepachet, Rhode Island and then they went towards North Attleboro. According to reports, the woman further added that Castillo started consuming alcohol. The woman said that she met the accused through a dating app and did not find anything fishy when he asked her to stop the car when they were about to pass by a bank.

According to reports, when they reached a bank, Castillo got out of the car and left the woman alone for a few minutes and then all of a sudden he came running towards the car with a hat, gun and money in his hand. The woman said he then asked her to go, adding that she panicked in such a situation.

Flashed a gun at the bank's teller

According to reports, Christopher Castillo went inside the bank and flashed a gun at the teller, demanding a $1000 in cash because he desperately needed it. As soon as he got the cash, he ran outside and asked her date to drive away as quickly as possible.

The woman initially obeyed Castillo's command but as soon as she spotted police vehicles following her car, she quickly pulled over and walked away from the car while the accused stayed in. According to the police officials who restrained him, Castillo violently retaliated and told them that his gun was not loaded. After the police combed through the car, they found a gun, the hat that matched the description of the person who robbed the bank.

