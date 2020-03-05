'Culture Jamming': US Woman Replaces Signs Of Sold Out Items With 'magical' Ones

A woman based out of San Fransisco recently replaced the signs of all sold out items at a local Costco store with signs for magical items. Danielle Baskin recently took to Twitter to share the images of the things that she had put as the 'sold out' magical items. She replaced the signs of items, including toilet paper and bottled water with signs for magical items like 'health potions' and 'tarot decks'.

I went to my local Costco today and replaced the signs for sold out items like toilet paper and bottled water with signs for magical items like: health potions, dowsing rods, tarot decks, summoning orbs, soul gems, healing crystals, and invisibility amulets.



🧻—>🔮 pic.twitter.com/aWykBHFNOH — Danielle Baskin (@djbaskin) March 4, 2020

WE ARE TEMPORARILY OUT OF ENCHANTED BATTLEAXE 🪓 pic.twitter.com/paS5z9lZES — Danielle Baskin (@djbaskin) March 4, 2020

Costco is SOLD OUT OF TAROT DECKS too? Ugh. pic.twitter.com/lmdtpIDLRk — Danielle Baskin (@djbaskin) March 4, 2020

Oh yeah. BOOTS OF LEVITATION. Every store is. sold. out. 🥾🥾‼️ pic.twitter.com/kNGolZZEjH — Danielle Baskin (@djbaskin) March 4, 2020

BAG OF RUNES. Omg so hard to find right now. pic.twitter.com/3vCcBhEBPB — Danielle Baskin (@djbaskin) March 4, 2020

HEALTH POTIONS LIMITED TO 5 VIALS PER MEMBER. This is crazy. 🧪#costcopanicbuying pic.twitter.com/wTFrF0nqvG — Danielle Baskin (@djbaskin) March 4, 2020

'Culture jamming'

The Twitter thread soon went viral on the microblogging site. It has already received more than 11,000 likes and almost 2,500 retweets. While several netizens thought that the entire incident was hilarious, some believed that she just increased the work of Costco employees. One user wrote, So you made some poor workers job harder??? cool?”, to which Baskin replied, “I think the employees at this Costco have a good sense of humour. There was 1 package of bottled water left and someone stocking shelves put on an auctioneer voice and kept saying "Last water! Accepting the highest bid!" pretending to run an auction”.

Wait. A 13” copper dowsing rod is only $12.99? Is that sold copper or copper coated? Are the grips of the appropriate mystical wood? No wonder they are sold out. — Jim Cox (@cox_jim) March 4, 2020

In the 90s we called this culture jamming. — Apple Mackintosh Phone (@dineenporter) March 4, 2020

🤣😂 I hope you kept the originals underneath so Costco staff can reorder! — jaimes #LFG 🗽 (@EduPunkN00b) March 4, 2020

As a Costco employee, I have to groan at the the thought of someone demanding a raincheck on one of those.



As a life long tabletop RPGer, I'm laughing to tears!



PS if something is priced at .97¢ it needs an * in the upper right corner 😜 — Christopher Jones (@TikiAlchemist) March 4, 2020

