'Culture Jamming': US Woman Replaces Signs Of Sold Out Items With 'magical' Ones

US News

A US woman based out of San Fransisco recently replaced the signs of all sold out items at a local Costco store with signs for magical items.

US

A woman based out of San Fransisco recently replaced the signs of all sold out items at a local Costco store with signs for magical items. Danielle Baskin recently took to Twitter to share the images of the things that she had put as the 'sold out' magical items. She replaced the signs of items, including toilet paper and bottled water with signs for magical items like 'health potions' and 'tarot decks'. 

'Culture jamming'

The Twitter thread soon went viral on the microblogging site. It has already received more than 11,000 likes and almost 2,500 retweets. While several netizens thought that the entire incident was hilarious, some believed that she just increased the work of Costco employees. One user wrote, So you made some poor workers job harder??? cool?”, to which Baskin replied, “I think the employees at this Costco have a good sense of humour. There was 1 package of bottled water left and someone stocking shelves put on an auctioneer voice and kept saying "Last water! Accepting the highest bid!" pretending to run an auction”.

