'Love Grows By Sharing': Chimpanzee Shares Apple With Tortoise, Watch

What’s Viral

A delightful 14-second video of a chimpanzee sharing an apple with a tortoise surfaced on social media and left several internet users in awe.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Love

A delightful video of a chimpanzee sharing an apple with a tortoise surfaced on social media and left several netizens in awe. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share the 14- second-video which has now received almost 2,000 likes. In the video, one can see the chimpanzee eating an apple and after taking a bite, the animal is seen offering it to a tortoise in the vicinity.

READ: 'Give Back Our Koh-i-Noor': Netizens Suggest Solutions As Queen Finds Crown 'heavy'

The heartwarming moment between the two animals even struck a chord with the netizens. The video shared on March 4 has received almost 15,000 likes. One user even called the video 'spectacular'. 

READ: British Photographer Celebrates 34th Anniversary Of Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets'

Chimpanzee washes clothes

Chimpanzees are highly social animals and they even care for their offsprings for years. They are also the closest cousins to human beings as they share about 98 per cent of the same genes. In another delightful video, an 18-year-old chimpanzee named Yuhui, who lives at the Lehe Ledu Theme Park in south-western China spent 30 minutes washing his keeper's T-shirt with a soap and brush.

Yuhui's keeper while talking to local media said that he never intended to teach Yuhui but the chimp was watching him nonstop that made curious weather Yuhui could do it on his own and he managed to imitate his keeper perfectly showing just how smart and observant Yuhui is. The keeper also added that other than washing clothes Yuhui can also make the heart shape with his fingers and stand on one foot. 

READ: 'Horrible': Man Gets Revised Voter ID With Dog's Photo, Netizens Furious

READ: Blind Chicken And Pitbull Puppy's Unbreakable Friendship Wins Internet

 

 

