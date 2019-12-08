US Woman Stung By Scorpion While Travelling On United Airlines Flight

A woman who was travelling on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Atlanta has been stung by a scorpion. The woman said she felt a stinging sensation on her leg when she was aboard the flight on the morning of December 5. She added that when she went to the washroom, the scorpion fell out off her trousers and ran away. According to the reports, the passenger was treated by paramedics before being taken to the hospital.

READ: Airline Chief Slams Twitter User Who Took Photo Of Flight Attendant Napping In Lounge

Airline provided medical support

The passenger has not been named and her condition is yet not known. The airline said in a statement that after realizing that one of the customers on flight 1554 from San Francisco to Atlanta was stung, their crew took actions immediately and consulted with a MedLink physician on the ground who provided medical aid. The statement added that the customer was taken to a local hospital and further said that they are being in touch with the customer to ensure her well-being.

READ: IndiGo Flight Faces Mid-air Engine Vibrations, Second Incident In A Week

Airline compensates passenger

It is not the first time a scorpion has been found on a commercial flight. Earlier this year, a scorpion was found crawling out of the overhead luggage rack on a Lion Air flight in Indonesia. A Canadian man was stung by a scorpion on a United Airlines flight in 2017. The man, Richard Bell said that the scorpion fell on his head from the luggage rack while he was eating lunch on a flight from Houston, Texas to Calgary in Canada. The airline compensated Bell flying credits which he accepted. Another similar incident occurred when an EasyJet flight from Paris to Glasgow was delayed for a whole night after a passenger spotted a scorpion on board.

READ: US Woman Nereida Araujo Goes Into Labour During Flight, Gives Brith To 'Baby Sky'

READ: Over 4,000 Flights Delayed, 600 Cancelled On Busiest Travel Day Of The Year In US

READ: IndiGo Asks CAT IIIB Trained Pilot Flying As Passenger To Operate Flight To Delhi