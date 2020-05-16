US Justice Department, States gear up for antitrust case against Google

United States federal and state antitrust enforcers are preparing a lawsuit against Google, international media reported. The lawsuit, which is expected to be filed later this year, accuses the tech giant of dominating online advertising. According to the media report, the case may also address how Google actively uses its search business to stifle completion. This has also opened ways for authorities to investigate other companies like Facebook.

In 2019, US Justice department and 50 attorneys reportedly said that they were looking into whether Google abused its power in the online ecosystem at expense of its rivals or consumers. By doing so, the justice department officials revived an antitrust probe that was close years ago by Washington. Last year, a Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who was coordinating the states‘ efforts said that an investigation was underway to determine facts. On the other hand, Google asserted that it was continuing discussions with authorities.

'Focus on providing services'

"We continue to engage with the ongoing investigations led by the Department of Justice and Attorney General Paxton, and we don't have any updates or comments on speculation. Our focus is firmly on providing services that help consumers, support thousands of businesses, and enable increased choice and competition, " Google said in an email.

Image credits: unsplash/ dadaben