'We Will Work Together': World Leaders Congratulate Biden, Harris On Historic Inauguration

As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were inaugurated at the US Capitol on January 20, world leaders congratulated them and expressed hopes of cooperation with the new administration. Leaders including Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, PM Narendra Modi, UK PM Boris Johnson and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau congratulated the two on their “historic inauguration” and further promised to continue their partnership with the United States. Biden, on the other hand, sent a message to the rest of the world and pledged to not merely lead by the “example of our power, but by the power of our example”.

Global leaders congratulate Biden, Harris

In a video statement, Netanyahu said, “President Biden, you and I have had a warm personal friendship going back many decades. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the U.S.-Israel alliance, to continue expanding peace between Israel and the Arab world and to confront common challenges, chief among them the threat posed by Iran. I wish you the greatest success”.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

"Congratulations President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on your historic inauguration. pic.twitter.com/wf6a5XhiVe — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) January 20, 2021

UK PM Boris Johnson and PM Narendra Modi also congratulated that two and said that America’s leadership is vital. The two leaders also hoped for their relationship with the United States to reach “greater heights” under Biden administration. They said that they are looking forward to working with the 46th President of the US.

Congratulations to @JoeBiden on being sworn in as President of the United States and to @KamalaHarris on her historic inauguration. America’s leadership is vital on the issues that matter to us all, from climate change to COVID, and I look forward to working with President Biden. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 20, 2021

My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

In a press release, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau wrote, “Canada and the United States enjoy one of the most unique relationships in the world, built on a shared commitment to democratic values, common interests, and strong economic and security ties. Our two countries are more than neighbours – we are close friends, partners, and allies”.

He added, “We will continue this partnership as we fight the global COVID-19 pandemic and support a sustainable economic recovery that will build back better for everyone. We will also work together to advance climate action and clean economic growth, promote inclusion and diversity, and create good middle-class jobs and opportunities for our people while contributing to democracy, peace, and security at home and around the world”.

Congratulations, @JoeBiden, on your inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. Our two countries have tackled some of history’s greatest challenges together - and I’m looking forward to continuing this partnership with you, @KamalaHarris, and your administration. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 20, 2021

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, meanwhile, said that the "bond between North America and Europe is the bedrock of our security, and a strong NATO is good for both North America and Europe."

I congratulate President @JoeBiden on his #InaugurationDay. A strong #NATO is good for both North America & Europe, as none of us can tackle the challenges we face alone. Today is the start of a new chapter & I look forward to our close cooperation! https://t.co/cUB90k7XaW — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) January 20, 2021

Meanwhile, during his inaugural speech, Biden vowed to change from the policies of his predecessor Donald Trump. He said, “America has been tested, and we've come out stronger for it. We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again”. “We'll lead, not merely by the example of our power, but by the power of our example. We'll be a strong and trusted partner for peace, progress and security," he added.

