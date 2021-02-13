'What An Imagination': Bernie Sanders' Inauguration Meme Gets Edible Twist

US Senator Bernie Sanders became a viral sensation last month after he wore his now-famous mittens to the inauguration ceremony of US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris. The internet was flooded with memes and jokes for the next couple of weeks and just when everyone thought people were over with Bernie fever, a new post emerged, reigniting the viral aftereffect. Now, a new edible Bernie Sanders with his famous mittens is taking all over the internet.

Edible Bernie. Kale, cauliflower, and new potatoes. pic.twitter.com/8d91vLwylC — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 25, 2021

A woman from Arizona, United States shared a picture of her food artwork, where she used items, including kale, new potatoes, cauliflower, and eggplant to create an "edible Bernie Sanders". The woman named Sandra Marshal created the food artwork, which got recognition after author Stephen King shared it with his Twitter followers on January 25. The post has garnered more than 28,000 likes and over 4,000 retweets.

Bernie Sanders's memes went viral on various social media platforms after he was spotted at the inauguration wearing a green overcoat and mittens on January 20. The mittens that Sanders wore at the ceremony were stitched by a Vermont woman named Jen Ellis. Millions of people, including celebrities from both Hollywood and Bollywood participated in the meme fest as they shared their own version of Bernie memes.

Sanders turned the meme fest into an opportunity as he told CNN affiliate WCAX last month, that he has launched a campaign store that is selling sweatshirts featuring his popular meme photo for a fundraiser. The proceeds from the donations would be allocated for ‘Meals on Wheels’ programs in Sander’s home state of Vermont which would provide food stamps for old age, vulnerable senior citizens on a low wage. Priced $45, the sweatshirt made in the US and union printed, with Sander’s popular mittens meme emblazoned on it is currently selling with ‘overwhelming demand’, according to the website.

