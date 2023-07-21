A woman in California engaged in a heated arguement with a local eatery over hot and spicy food, going as far as suing the place for serving dishes that are “unfit for human consumption”. On July 3, Harjasleen Walia filed a complaint at the Superior Court of Santa Clara County against Coup de Thai, a Thai food restaurant popular for its fiery dishes.

Walia claimed that the restaurant in California's San Jose served extremely spicy meals which were dangerous for humans to consume, and blamed the employees for negligence over it. She alleged that she sustained “permanent bodily injuries” after eating the restaurant's Dragon Balls appetizer on July 15, 2021, which left her with long-term health issues.

The woman narrated her ordeal in a 14-page document reviewed by the New York Post. In her lawsuit, she claimed that she “felt her entire mouth, the roof of her mouth, her tongue, her throat and her nose burn like fire” instantly after she ate the Dragon Balls. According to the restaurant's menu, the flavourful snack is made out of chicken meatballs, green onion, kaffir lime leaves, cilantro, chili, and rice.

What does the lawsuit claim?

Coup de Thai also warns eaters that the $11 dish is extremely spicy by displaying an icon of a red pepper next to it. In the suit, Walia acknowledged that she was well aware that the meal was spicy, but she ordered it and requested the server to have a milder version prepared for her because she “does not tolerate spice".

She noted that after consuming the appetizer, she suffered from chemical burns on her vocal cords, night nostril, and esophagus. “Harjasleen Walia was poisoned, made ill and burned necessitating medical care," the document reads. “She incurred permanent injuries and will forever be damaged to her body. These consequences are the direct result of defendants serving to her foods unfit for human consumption," it adds.

On the other hand, a supervisor at the restaurant clarified that chefs do not " use too much chili spice in Dragon Balls," which continues to be a favourite among customers. The employee also told Bay Area News Group that the dish has neither received other complaints, nor has caused any health concerns to eaters.