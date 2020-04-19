US Woman Wears Buzz Lightyear Helmet To Grocery Stores Amid COVID-19 Crisis

As coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world and people are trying to keep themselves protected, a woman recently shared a video on Facebook in which she can be seen wearing a Buzz Lightyear helmet. Kelly Hogan Painter decided to wear the Toy Story character helmet as she couldn’t find a face mask that complied with the US Center for Disease Prevention and Control’s advice. She shared a picture of herself as well with the 'mask'.

The caption of the post read, “Even buzz knows it’s better to be safe than sorry during peak season. Y’all please stay safe!”.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Kelly said that one morning she realised that she needed to go to the grocery store, so she grabbed the only thing that she had in the house to protect herself. She added that she grabbed the Buzz Lightyear mask and set off to the nearest grocery store to her North Carolina home. She further informed that she has worn the helmet on about 15 trips to the shops and she even started taking it everywhere with her.

Furthermore, she said that whenever she gets home, she cleans it off with Lysol and then keeps it safe for the next time she needs to head off. She added that it is ‘really crazy’ that people are laughing so hard about it. She thinks that everybody is trying to share the smiles. While sharing a couple of short videos on Facebook, she has now become an internet sensation.

‘Hilarious’

The caption of the post read, “If y’all see me on the news tonight PLEASE don’t tell my mama. She would be so embarrassed”.

Another video, which has now received more than 8,000 views, has gone viral. The caption read, “Thank you for all the laughs and shares of the 1st video! It really made my heart smile. For those who wanted to see inside the store, here you go. Also, don’t tell Chef about the bread comment, he’ll take back my degree for sure. Stay HOME or stay PROTECTED! The air could be TOXIC!”

With hundreds of comments, one user wrote, “I absolutely love you and if I saw this in my local grocery store, it would be a complete struggle not to piss my pants. I needed that smile!”. Another said, “Haven’t seen one of those...”grocery stores” in a month or so! This cracks me up...goin’ in!”. “You are hilarious!!!,” added another.

