2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Launched in India: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Updated: Bajaj Auto has launched the 2025 Pulsar RS200 in India. The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has updated the design of the motorcycle and its feature list. The 2025 Pulsar RS200 now has a more aggressive stance, features such as a slipper and assist clutch, Bluetooth connectivity, and a strong performance from its 200cc petrol engine.

“The new Pulsar RS200, with carefully curated updates strikes a perfect balance between exhilarating speed and impeccable cornering precision, making it the perfect allrounder for the track and everyday rides. Moreover, its sporty graphics, floating panels, and aerodynamic full-faired styling along with the addition of the latest tech make it a standout choice for the youth,” Sumeet Narang, President, Marketing, at Bajaj Auto said.

Let us deep dive and check out what there on the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 for the buyers:

2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Design:

The design of the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is updated. The 2025 update brings in a more sportier appearance, having LED DRLs LED projector headlamps and LED indicators. It has a seat height of 810mm. The fairing on the motorcycle has become more aggressive and the design for the alloy wheels remains unchanged. At the rear, it has a split setup for the taillamps. The rear number plate is placed in between the taillamps.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Features:

Regarding the feature list, Bajaj Auto has updated the 2025 Pulsar RS200 with multiple features. It has a Bluetooth-enabled LCD panel that offers turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, and gear indication. For a better riding experience, the two-wheeler maker offers Puslar RS200 with three riding modes. These are Road, Rain, and Offroad.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Engine Specifications:

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is powered by a 200cc inline single-cylinder petrol engine, producing 24.15BHP and 18.7Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Buyers of the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 will now get smooth gear shifts as it will come with a slipper and assist clutch.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price: