Honda Elevate Signature Black Edition Launched in India: Check Details

Special Edition Elevate: Honda Cars India has launched a new special edition of its Elevate SUV in India. This special edition brings in cosmetic changes to the exteriors, and updated feature list and is available in the top-spec variants. The Japanese automaker has launched the Elevate Black Edition and the Signature Black Edition.

The bookings of the Honda Elevate Black Edition have started and the deliveries of the CVT variant will begin in January 2025. The deliveries for the manual transmission variants will be available from February 2025.

“The Honda Elevate Black Edition and Signature Black Edition embody boldness and sophistication, providing a unique offering for those who value style and innovation. We are excited to introduce these editions to cater to evolving customer preferences and are confident that they will make a lasting impression in the SUV segment,” Mr Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, of Honda Cars India said.

Let us discuss what buyers will get in the Honda Elevate Black Edition:

Honda Elevate Black Edition Exteriors:

The exteriors of the Honda Elevate Black Edition will have an all-black colour scheme. It will have chrome ascents on the upper grille, silver finish front & rear skid garnish and silver roof rails. The rear of the Elevate Black Edition will have an emblem on the tailgate. Buyers of the Elevate Signature Black Edition will get a Signature Edition badge on the front fenders.

Honda Elevate Black Edition Interiors:

On the inside, the Honda Elevate Black Edition features a black leatherette seat with black thread stitching. The door pads, armrest, and instrument panel are all black. Buyers of the Signature Black Edition will have seven-colour ambient lighting.

Honda Elevate Black Edition Engine Specifications:

The Honda Elevate Black Edition remains unchanged mechanically. It is powered by a 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 121BHP and 145Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Honda Elevate Special Edition Prices:

The prices of the special edition of Honda Elevate are as follows: