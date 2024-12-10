Search icon
Published 16:58 IST, December 10th 2024

Kia Sonet Alternatives: Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and more

Kia Sonet has a bold front design, striking interiors, and multiple engine options. Here are the three alternatives that you can consider in its segment:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Kia Sonet facelift 2024 | Image: Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet Alternatives: Kia Sonet is a sub-4m compact SUV, that has a bold front design, striking interiors, and multiple engine options. Sonet offers features such as a 360-degree camera, front-ventilated seats, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and more. It is offered with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The price of Kia Sonet starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in 11 variants.

Let us look at the top three alternatives of Kia Sonet that you can check for:

Maruti Suzuki Brezza:

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a sub-4m compact SUV and is offered with a single petrol engine. Brezza offers features such as a sunroof, a 360-degree parking camera, LED projector headlamps, and more. It is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 103BHP and 137Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza price starts at Rs 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon:

Tata Nexon is another strong product in the sub-4m compact segment. Tata Nexon scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP. It offers features such as a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and an infotainment system, driving modes, and more. Tata Nexon is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, producing 118BHP and 170Nm torque. It is also available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which produces 113BHP and 260Nm torque. It is mated to a six-speed transmission or an AMT gearbox.

Tata Nexon price starts at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Also Read: Tata Nexon iCNG Review: Feature Loaded SUV with Great Fuel Efficiency

Mahindra XUV 3XO:

Mahindra XUV 3XO is a five-star scorer in the Bharat NCAP crash test. XUV 3XO offers features such as a 360-degree camera, a panoramic and a regular sunroof, driving modes, steering modes, and more. It is powered by a 1.2-litre TGDI petrol engine producing 130BHP and 230Nm torque. There is a 1.2-litre MPFi turbo petrol engine, producing 120BHP and 200Nm torque. There is a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which produces 115BHP and 300Nm torque.

Mahindra XUV 3XO price starts at Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Review: Feature Loaded SUV with Better Boot Space

Updated 16:58 IST, December 10th 2024

