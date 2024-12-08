Looking for a New EV: A Complete Guide to Choosing the Right Electric Vehicle for Indian Roads

Quick Guide For New EV Buyers: Selecting the right vehicle in India is a crucial factor as it is a big investment for consumers. Since there is a drive for EVs and the EV industry in India saw new launches and products from different automakers, there are plenty of options available in the market. Currently, the most affordable electric car in India is the MG Comet EV and the most expensive electric car is the Rolls Royce Spectre.

Here is a comprehensive guide for the selection of the right electric vehicle in India:

Step-1 Determine the Budget:

The price of the electric vehicle plays an important role in selecting the right car according to the needs. The price starts from Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the MG Comet EV and there are options in the luxury segment as well like the BMW i5, i7, or Rolls Royce Spectre. The price of the EV also depends on the incentives provided by the government.

Step-2 Assess the driving Range

The driving range of an EV on a complete charge is a crucial factor when selecting an EV. The daily commute of the owner and driving patterns specify how far your travel is required from the EV to travel on a single charge. Electric cars have a range between 200 km to over 500 km. So choose one that meets your requirements without frequent recharging.

Step-3 Charging Infrastructure

Charging Infrastructure is developing in India. While planning a long drive, check the availability of chargers on the route. Urban areas are increasingly equipped with more EV chargers than rural areas. The auto manufacturers also provide different types of home chargers to charge the vehicle at home.

Step-4 After-Sales Service and Warranty

The after-sales service offered by manufacturers plays an important factor, as this service has a significant effect on the ownership experience of the vehicle. Consider brands, which provide warranties on battery packs and have a network of service centers with trained professionals for servicing EVs.

Step-5 Test Drive